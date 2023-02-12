President’s address and the debate thereof

A Prime Minister always has the advantage to use all his or her skills, oratory or otherwise, to disarm and dispel the opposition criticism, however, scathing it is.

And, more so, for someone like Mr Modi with greater communication skills it would have been much easier without being visibly irritated which conveyed a wrong message.

At least, he could have drawn a leaf from either his predecessor Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee or his mentor Mr L K Advani’s book on how to excel without losing cool even in the face of virulent criticism. But the fact remains that he has a different style of his own which has accrued him political dividends in the past.