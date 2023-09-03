Prevent haphazard development of Srinagar

Blessed with lakes, wetlands, gardens and mountains, Srinagar is one the major tourist attractions in Jammu and Kashmir. However, haphazard development, especially in past over three decades, has disturbed eco-system of the bustling city.

Spread over 246 sq.km, Srinagar is the largest populated city in J&K with a population of 1.50 million people. The city is the main hub of tourism and trade activities.

For centuries, Srinagar has been the abode of all rulers given its unique historic and geographic characteristics. Owing to its unique topography, the city is prone to natural disasters especially floods and earthquakes.

It is ironic that despite falling under the high seismic Zones IV and V, haphazard constructions were allowed in fragile areas including flood plains, wetlands and agricultural fields in Srinagar.

It is shocking that 20 wetlands have been buried under urban colonies during the last over three decades south of Srinagar.

Ecologically important wetlands in Srinagar’s Jhelum floodplains including Hokersar, Bemina, Narakara, Batamaloo numbal, Rakh-e-Arth have been degraded due to rapid encroachment and urbanisation.