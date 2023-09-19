Prevent human-wildlife conflict

A minor boy was attacked by a leopard in a village in Kupwara. He died in the incident. There is no end to such incidents. Such reports keep on coming from different parts of Kashmir, shocking the people and causing panic.

The movement of wild animals particularly that of leopards and bears has increased in residential areas, orchards and fields during last few months. This has led to human-wildlife conflict, causing loss of life.

More incidents have been reported from Baramulla and Kupwara districts, while some incidents also occurred in south and central Kashmir. Experts say that the people do not adhere to the guidelines being provided if a wild animal is spotted in their area. They do not curtail their movement during peak morning and evening hours or during night.

Children are allowed to go outside alone and they become the targets of the wild animals' attacks. The lighting arrangement is not properly made around the houses. The stray dogs are fed in residential areas and thereby making leopards to come and attack dogs.