The authorities must take all measures immediately to prevent spread of Hepatitis-A disease at Turka-Tachloo village in Kulgam district. As per reports two children have died and four others are ill.

More teams of doctors must be sent to the affected village and its neighbouring areas including Yaripora, Behibagh.

More screening and testing of people including children should be done. Those infected have to be provided treatment at the earliest. The cause behind the outbreak of the disease has to be found out and corrective measures taken.