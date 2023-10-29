Prevent unbridled vandalisation of Kashmir’s Karewas

However, due to haphazard development, Karewas are being extensively vandalised in Kashmir. In absence of regulation, Karewas are being destroyed for soil excavation on the pretext of so-called developmental activities especially road constructions.

Remnants of flattened karewas are visible in Budgam district in central Kashmir, Pulwama district in south Kashmir and Baramulla district in north Kashmir.



Even if soil is needed for developmental projects, other options can be explored. Dredging material from river Jhelum and water bodies in Kashmir can be used in place of soil for filling.



Unbridled excavation of Karewas in the past over a decade for filling up floodplains in the Jhelum basin, for infrastructure development projects like Railways and Highways, has lead to enhanced soil erosion from Karewas and siltation of the waterways of Kashmir. Its ill-effects were visible during the devastating floods in 2014 when floodwaters overflowed the Jhelum banks.



Noted geo-scientist Prof Shakil Romshoo says globally the Karewas of Kashmir are subject of intense multidisciplinary scientific research, “but the people of this place are completely oblivious of the scientific and historical importance of these landforms.”



“The climatic and tectonic record during the last 1.6 million years is well preserved in the sediments of Karewas of Kashmir valley. Tectonic uplift, lithology and climate forcing have played a significant role in the landscape evolution of the Kashmir valley. In Kashmir Valley, the tectonic, climatic, glacial and interglacial record for the quaternary period is preserved in the Karewas.”



Environmentalists have been raising their voice against the destruction of Karewas. Environmental activist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat states that despite having one million year old history Karewas are an unnoticed heritage of Kashmiri people.



“The Karewas of Kashmir are so flat and massive that Srinagar international airport is located on one such plateau in Budgam district, called Karewa Damodar.”



“Due to massive urbanisation the Karewas of Kashmir are under severe threat as they are being raised to ground and bulldozed. From the last 20 to 25 years almost 20 to 30 % of Karewas in Pulwama and Budgam have been raised to ground, which is a plunder of these geological formations,” he rues.