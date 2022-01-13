Primal Creation of Earth

The creation of formless matter of earth and gradual evolution of form of earth is referred to in two Holy Verses:

‘’Say: Is it that ye deny Him Who created earth in two days? And do ye join equals with Him? He is the Lord of (all) the Worlds’’ (41:9)

The two days referred in the Holy Verse may be taken as metaphorical; a day in the sight of Allah (SwT) may vary from thousand to thousands of years in our reckoning, as laid down in another Holy Verse:

‘’The angels and the Spirit ascend unto Him in a day, the measure whereof is (as) fifty thousand years (70:4)