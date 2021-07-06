Professionalize real-estate brokerage

One of the most attractive investment avenues has been the real estate sector. Sale, purchase and renting out of immovable property for earning a profit are summed up as real estate activities. Jammu & Kashmir is a place where real estate has outperformed almost all investment options. The margins in real estate deals are so attractive that once an investor successfully parks his money in the sector, he almost stops looking at other investment opportunities around him. This they do despite the fact that real estate is an asset form with limited liquidity and is highly cash flow dependent.

The problem with this sector is that even a commoner tries his hand in real estate investment to make not only quick but big bucks in a single deal. He hardly acquaints himself with the risks associated with this kind of investment. What I have observed is that these raw real estate investors get themselves into negative cash flow for a period that is not sustainable. This immediately forces them to resell the property at a loss. In many real estate deals, I have seen people going bankrupt, where the brokers play fraud in a transaction.

Today, the specific purpose of choosing real estate investment as the subject of the column is to bring its dark side into limelight where gullible investors are defrauded by the real estate brokers. There are innumerable frauds committed at our place (J&K) by the breed of brokers working as self-styled real estate agents purely in private capacity, and the frauds are taking under the nose of authorities. There are a good number of instances where a victim has been going from pillar to post for years together either to recover their monies or take possession of the property for which they have paid through the broker.