Professor Soz has taken the lead for sure

Although the book titled “Maulana Mohammad Syed Masoodi Kashmiri” is more of a compilation rather than an elaborate treatise but it nevertheless, is an epoch making achievement in so far as a living legend dedicating his time, energy and resources for remembering an unsung hero is concerned. The author himself is an eminent parliamentarian, reputed academician and one of the most respected politicians across the spectrum. Towards the twilight of his career dedicating time to reflect on the life and contribution of a political great of yesteryears actually reflects his own greatness. Although a person of his caliber and experience could have delved in to more empirical and detailed accounts, but the choice to replete the book with late Maulana’s own speeches and statements may not be without purpose. The author has sought the reader’s direct perusal of Masoodi’s own historical statements for appreciating his multifarious scholarship instead of relying on impressionable editorials and hyperbole eulogies. As professor Soz himself has stated on the cover page, Maulana’s statement before the City Magistrate Srinagar on 14 October 1946 is a quintessential chapter of J&K’s modern history. It is also a testimony to the prolific statesmanship, propriety and intellectual integrity of Masoodi sahib. The statement is an insightful analysis of the turbulent historiography of this important border state whose boundaries once stretched up to china. According to Dr Karan Singh it was the largest in area in pre partitioned India with 3.84 lakh square kilometers. It may have seen successive dismemberments in post independence era and still more in offing, but its unique location gives it a peculiar geo strategic importance. The political churning in the area preceding Independence has impacted the whole sub continent and has also been constantly on agenda of the political confabulations and tactical formulations of national, bilateral and international players.

The book contains a 98 page statement which Masoodi deposed before the City Magistrate Srinager in 1946, a 15 page speech in parliament on Delhi agreement, 8 page speech in J&K Constituent assembly and a few other speeches, articles and obituaries. It may not be a detailed and comprehensive biography on Maulana’s contribution to the political and social awakening during the periods of slavery and subjugation, but certainly is a major breakthrough in understanding the polemic mystery as he is often described. Late Parliamentarian Shamim Ahmad shamim called him as the most mysterious politician of Kashmir politics and Mr G M Zahid chose a casual word of enigmatic politician for the late leader recently. Both these terms are not accurate description of Maulana by any means. Why a person of his stature and caliber second to none in the state, did not achieve the pinnacle of career politics and chose to play second fiddle has to be understood both in terms of his unflinching faith and confidence in Sheikh M Abdulla’s leadership attributes and his own service oriented political dharma. He was at once a Ghandian in his personal life, Gokhlay in mentoring and stratagem and Abul Kalam Azad in verbosity and articulation. He carried shades of Majid Daryabadi and Josh Malihabadi in journalism and finer thoughts respectively. Abandoned by the very organiSation he nurtured with his wisdom and sagacity, and deliberately ignored by societal biases, Maulana continues to be revered by a significant class of academicians, pioneering editors, politicians and students of history. Whether Professor Soz’s book may eventually encourage the fence sitters to foray in unfolding more unseen chapters of Maulana’s life, remains to be seen. But Soz sahib has certainly succeeded in recording himself as a politician with a difference in the annals of history. In an era marked by politics of accreditation he has demonstrated great degree of grace and dignity by preserving Maulana’s historical speeches and averments for posterity. Set against the dearth of written material and virtual absence of recorded documentation on Maulana’s life, Mr Soz’s endeavor to uncover the rare pages of Kashmir history speaks volumes about his own phenomenal personality.

The handwritten footnotes by late Masoodi on a variety of subjects ranging from theology to politics and history to mysticism are contained in the books donated by him to ‘Darul Uloom Rahimiya’ and reflect his polymath and polyglot credentials. These notes are certainly food for thought for students and research scholars interested in a perspective that has consciously been distorted for the sake of vested political interests. The book could not have come at a more appropriate stage than this which is marked by the vandalization of politics and distortion of historical facts. The prevailing atmosphere can best be described as factitious disorder and Munchausen syndrome affecting the body politic. The malaise has penetrated both in new generation politics as well as fourth estate. In this backdrop professor Soz has proved his mettle by sticking to the principles of grace and eloquence. The recurring theme of the speakers in the Book launch ceremony held in KSERT College, Humhama on 14.06.2023 was the simplicity, sagacity and selflessness of Maulana Masoodi.

It may not be out of place to mention that after the conclusion of book release ceremony, Professor Soz spent more than an hour in exchanging pleasantries and thanksgiving at the ground floor stairs which he himself deserved for all practical purpose. It was A treat to watch a living legend in Professor Soz displaying humility in a seamlessly engaging manner. His light interaction with advocate Shabir Masoodi (son of late Maulana) was legendary in itself and we may not be privileged to such enviable scenes in future. The display of mutual respect and admiration for each other was at its best. It was a very rare occasion in deed.