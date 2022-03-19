Profile of a money mule

Since, COVID-induced lockdowns pushed the volume of digital transactions to unprecedented heights, which, of course, improved the ease of doing financial transactions, the cyber criminals simultaneously worked (and continue to work) to find new ways to swindle the gullible bank customers of their monies.

The fraudsters have been innovating new mechanisms to not only commit financial frauds but also get the gullible public entangled into the legal trap, mostly unwittingly, as part of the crime.

A few months back, three Indian students in Singapore were sentenced to prison for participating in a transnational money mule syndicate that was perpetrating “tech support scams,” The trio, according to media reports quoting Singapore police officials, received cash in their bank accounts on behalf of the fraudsters.

Later they used to transfer the amount to the fraudsters. Precisely, they were involved in a money laundering scheme in which participants were allowed access to their bank accounts to receive cash. They had allowed their bank accounts to be used against 2% commission of the monies received.