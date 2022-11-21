Introduced on September 15 by the district administration of frontier district Kupwara Project Zimadari seems to be a step in the right direction. The project has been launched to reform school education and its management within the district by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara in collaboration with the School education department.

A single of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, the project is meticulous in layout with focuses on a host of aims like academics, basic infrastructure, human resource development, co-curricular and extracurricular activities, social and emotional learning.

Based on the six thematic aims 85 parameters identified are to be monitored and evaluated across all the schools of the district for holistic development of the students and teachers of the government schools. At its core, the project is to achieve an absolute transformation through the needful reformation and intervention.