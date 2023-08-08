Promoting handicraft industry

BY PEER URFA MOIN SCHOLAR
Jammu and Kashmir has a deep heritage of pluralistic and multi dimensional culture. Assimilation of various cultural trends in J&K has given rise to a unique civilisational framework.
The handicraft industry of Jammu and Kashmir is a perfect blend of this evolutionary synchronisation. Different dynasties which ruled this region have left their important marks due to their varied art and craft traditions.
These dynasties brought with them unique art forms which assimilated here and evolved with time. Zain-ul-Abidin or Budshah, of Shah Mir dynasty, brought revolution in the art and craft world. He brought artisans from Persia to teach different art forms to local artisans.
The crafts of J&K are recognised all over the world. This crafts in the Union territory vary from the embroidery to shawl weaving, wood carving to paper machie, carpet weaving to namda weaving, metal and stone work, and jewellery. Kashmiri shawls like Pashmina, Shahtoosh, and Kani shawls are exported globally.
The economic side of the handicraft industry has seen its massive expansion in the global market. For promoting this expansion globally, emphasis should be laid on enhancing the minimum wages of the small scale skilled artisans by providing them various government incentives like low interest loans, and benefits of various economic schemes.
There must also be various awareness programmes laid down in accordance with various government policies which would focus on educating the handicraft employees about the craft work, exposure to new technologies and developing market intelligence.
All these policies would contribute to the employment generation and would also expand the surplus market value. The economic framework of the government should also focus on making huge investments in establishing government sponsored large scale factories especially for increasing the handloom productivity.
The more output productivity the more would be the growth in the GDP. Thus, an accountable model of the dynamic economic agenda is required to uplift the handicraft industry.
There is a need of some disciplined measures for proper sensitisation on this, and maximum output utilization of this cultural heritage.
