Promoting handicraft industry

BY PEER URFA MOIN SCHOLAR

Jammu and Kashmir has a deep heritage of pluralistic and multi dimensional culture. Assimilation of various cultural trends in J&K has given rise to a unique civilisational framework.

The handicraft industry of Jammu and Kashmir is a perfect blend of this evolutionary synchronisation. Different dynasties which ruled this region have left their important marks due to their varied art and craft traditions.

These dynasties brought with them unique art forms which assimilated here and evolved with time. Zain-ul-Abidin or Budshah, of Shah Mir dynasty, brought revolution in the art and craft world. He brought artisans from Persia to teach different art forms to local artisans.

The crafts of J&K are recognised all over the world. This crafts in the Union territory vary from the embroidery to shawl weaving, wood carving to paper machie, carpet weaving to namda weaving, metal and stone work, and jewellery. Kashmiri shawls like Pashmina, Shahtoosh, and Kani shawls are exported globally.