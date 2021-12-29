Promoting winter sports

Kashmir is a place where the scope for winter sports is immense.
Though our idea of winters is to turn into a kind of hibernation, but elsewhere in the world we have people making the most of this season.
This is the time for getting people, from kids to older ones, outside and play different games. Different areas are designated for this, and these places are always abuzz with sports activities during winters. Unfortunately our winters are dull and gloomy.
We only try to survive this period of extreme cold, till the sun brightens up and the temperatures rise. What is surprising in this is that we have people from outside coming here to play different winters sports, and enjoy the snow and the slopes.
The question is why our own children, our own youth, cannot enjoy winter games at a large scale. Though we have some government initiatives to promote places like Gulmarg as winter sports spots. We even have some private sports clubs who work hard to popularise winter games. There are also some schools that take students to places like Gulmarg to participate in various winter games.
But despite all this our winters are sloth ridden, and our life style during winters is extremely lazy and unproductive. This needs to change if our future generation has to compete at global level. In order to popularise the idea of winter games and make people participate at a mass scale, it is important to involve schools in the length and breadth of Kashmir.
The concerned government agencies need to facilitate schools in this regard. The entire affair of participating in winter sports should be made affordable for students, so that it doesn’t remain confined to an elite group.
If our students start participating in winter games we can, in due course, produce good payers who can compete at national and international level. Besides it will contribute in the mental and physical development of our future generation.