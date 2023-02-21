Proper rehabilitation of affected people

A massive landslide hit Rezan village of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal damaging two dozen structures including residential houses. Several families were rescued from the village. Srinagar- Sonamarg road also got blocked.
Land subsidence at Duksar, Dalwa, and Sangaldan areas in Ramban district damaged over 16 residential houses. The affected families were shifted to safer places by the local administration.
There is immediate need to provide significant compensation to the families of Ganderbal and Ramban districts. They should also be provided with relief material and must be properly rehabilitated for the time being till they get back to their areas for permanent rehabilitation.
So far as the land subsidence in Ramban villages is concerned, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered constitution of a joint committee. To be headed by the J&K Chief Secretary, the committee will suggest remedial measures to prevent environmental damage.
According to NGT, the measures will be in the light of carrying capacity, hydro-geology studies, geo-morphological studies and will also cover other allied and incidental issues. It is a positive step and the implementation of the suggested measures will help in minimising loss of life and property in future.
The land subsidence has caused panic among the residents of affected villages. Officials in Ganderbal district said that an inquiry would be initiated regarding landslide incident at Rezan village. According to reports, the locals alleged that the landslide occurred due to the negligence of the Z-Morh Tunnel’s construction company.
They alleged that the company is carrying out the tunnel construction work in the area without taking any preventive measures. According to the locals, the land in the area started sinking due to blasting and other construction work on the tunnel for the last two years.
They said that the matter was brought into their notice but nothing was done. The authorities must look into the matter and if the complaints are genuine, corrective measures should be taken.
This is important for the safety of the lives and property, while the construction work also goes on amid necessary preventive measures. The immediate need at this time, in cold weather conditions, is rehabilitating the affected people properly.