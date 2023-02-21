Proper rehabilitation of affected people

A massive landslide hit Rezan village of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal damaging two dozen structures including residential houses. Several families were rescued from the village. Srinagar- Sonamarg road also got blocked.

Land subsidence at Duksar, Dalwa, and Sangaldan areas in Ramban district damaged over 16 residential houses. The affected families were shifted to safer places by the local administration.

There is immediate need to provide significant compensation to the families of Ganderbal and Ramban districts. They should also be provided with relief material and must be properly rehabilitated for the time being till they get back to their areas for permanent rehabilitation.