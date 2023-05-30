Proper traffic management needed

The Srinagar city needs a proper and effective traffic management. The short term measures for regulating the vehicular traffic movement are proving ineffective. This is evident from the frequent traffic jamming on various roads.
The jamming becomes more problematic during peak hours of morning and evening. Lot of time of commuters gets wasted in traffic jams. The authorities need to revisit their traffic management plan and make it more relevant and updated as per the growing requirements. Blocking some of the crossing at some places including Srinagar Bypass Road cannot be a permanent solution.
Some new measures also need to be taken so that the flow of the traffic is smooth. The traffic police authorities should have a clear idea about the spots that are more problematic. Causes for the problem must be found out and it must be followed by finding solutions also.
Traffic jamming is not a new problem. It is there for long and getting complicated day by day due to addition of more vehicles on the roads. Roads are almost the same. There is a need to construct new roads wherever required, and possible. There has been significant progress in road connectivity across the country.
This road connectivity can get a further boost if new alternative roads are constructed to divert the traffic and reduce the rush on the existing roads. Otherwise the traffic jamming will continue to get worse with time.
The traffic police department with whatever man power available is trying for smooth traffic flow. However, there is a need for rethinking and developing new measures to meet the new challenges.
The traffic officials can advise the other related departments as to how they can help in proper regulation of the traffic. Proper coordination is needed among the concerned departments. Citizens must also help in smooth flow of traffic by adhering to rules on roads.
Sometimes wrong parking of vehicles on the roads also creates problems. People should be encouraged to use identified parking slots Awareness campaigns should also be run. Those violating the traffic rules must be dealt with accordingly.
Driving on wrong side and dangerous overtaking must be discouraged. Sometimes even minor road accidents lead to traffic jams. Likelihood of accidents should be minimised.
Traffic jamming is a problem which can be tackled by the traffic department, other concerned departments, and the citizens together. That can happen only by cooperating with each other and working with sincerity to solve the problem.