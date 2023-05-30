Proper traffic management needed

The Srinagar city needs a proper and effective traffic management. The short term measures for regulating the vehicular traffic movement are proving ineffective. This is evident from the frequent traffic jamming on various roads.

The jamming becomes more problematic during peak hours of morning and evening. Lot of time of commuters gets wasted in traffic jams. The authorities need to revisit their traffic management plan and make it more relevant and updated as per the growing requirements. Blocking some of the crossing at some places including Srinagar Bypass Road cannot be a permanent solution.

Some new measures also need to be taken so that the flow of the traffic is smooth. The traffic police authorities should have a clear idea about the spots that are more problematic. Causes for the problem must be found out and it must be followed by finding solutions also.