Prophet’s Ummah envisions a plural society

Introduction of Ummah in Medina

According to Professor Juan Cole, the renowned historian of Early Islam and Middle East, the usage is further clarified by the Constitution of Medina, an early document said to have been negotiated by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in CE 622 with the leading clans of Medina, which explicitly refers to Jewish, Christians and pagan citizens of Medina as members of the Ummah.

Prof Cole’s recent book Muhammad: Prophet of Peace Amid the Clash of Empires delves on the question of Ummah in detail in order to ally western perception of the Ummah. Based on the reading of some selected portions of his book, it can be inferred that the first Ummah emerged in Medina. He describes Ummah as an encompassing community of all, or a plural society.

After Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the first converts to Islam were forced to leave Mecca, the community was welcomed in Medina by the Ansar, a group of pagans who had converted to Islam. Despite Medina already being occupied by numerous Jewish and polytheistic tribes, the arrival of Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers provoked no opposition from Medina’s residents.

Upon arriving in Medina, Muhammad (PBUH) established the Constitution of Medina with the various tribal leaders in order to form the Meccan immigrants and the Medinan residents into a single community, the Ummah.

Rather than limiting members of the Ummah to a single tribe or religious affiliation, the Constitution of Medina ensured that the Ummah was composed of a variety of people and beliefs essentially making it to be supra-tribal.

Historian of the very early Islam, Muhammad ibn Jarir al-Tabari, suggests that Prophet Muhammad’s initial intentions upon arriving in Medina was to establish a mosque, however, this is unlikely. Tabari also claims that Muhammad (PBUH) observed the first Friday prayer in Medina. It occurred on Friday because Friday served as a market day in Medina to enable Jews to observe the sabbath.

Membership to the Ummah, according to Tabari, was not restricted to adhering to the Muslim faith but rather encompassed all of the tribes as long as they vowed to recognise Muhammad (PBUH) as the community and political figure of authority.

The Constitution of Medina declared that the Jewish tribes and the Muslims from Medina formed ‘One Ummah.’ The Medinan Ummah was purely secular due to its variety of beliefs and practices of its members.