Proposed 360 Degree Assessment Model

In the proposed model continuous comprehensive internal assessment is spread over five activities which are conducted during the content transaction in a semester. These activities are primarily based on a set of objectives which determine respective methodologies for learner academic performance.

To ensure regularity and punctuality of students on the campus, classroom and labs marking of their attendance is very essential. To make learners habitual for studying books, journals, magazines, reports, papers, etc., they are required to visit institutional library and invest some time out of their day long schedule.

They can make fullest use of digital library to supplement the study material in print format. Accordingly, they are given some assignments to prepare them while being in the library. This will serve at least two purposes. They are expected to write an assignment with all dedication and honesty.

This will also provide them a launching pad/stepping stone to prepare them for writing a term paper, project report and a dissertation. So the writing of an assignment has a great scope in shaping the career of a learner based on some preset objectives. In order to develop confidence and communication capabilities among students presentation (oral, power point and poster) has a significant role.