Prospects for leather industry

The process of tanning being odoriferous and noxious the trade was relegated to outskirts of cities and towns. However, in 1800s an alternative method was developed using chrome tanning where chromium salts were used instead of tannis for making leather.

The Italians are famous for the best and the most skilled craftsmen due to their skilled artisanship, the quality hides and the dying process used in the production of leather goods.

As per reports India is the second largest producer of leather footwear and exporter of leather garments, third largest exporter of saddlery & harness items and the fifth largest exporter of leather goods with lakhs of people associated with this trade.

Tamil Nadu accounting for 40 percent of the country’s leather production is the largest leather producing state. Kanpur known as the industrial capital of Uttar Pradesh is also known as leather city for it has some of the finest and the largest tanneries of the country.

There are generally four types of leather viz, full grain leather, top grain leather, genuine leather, and the bonded leather if mentioned in the order of strongest to the weakest/cheapest respectively. Bonded leather is used in bookbinding, furniture and fashion accessories.

Genuine leather products are made from the leftovers of leather after the high end products are made. These products do not look or feel as pleasing as compared to first two types.