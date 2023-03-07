Provide an effective alternative

Due to the ongoing construction work for Srinagar Smart City Projects, the authorities recently closed two highly important and busy roads - Residency Road and Mounlana Azad Road - in the heart of the city, for public transport. Officials said the roads would remain closed for few weeks.

Hundreds of passenger mini buses and sumos would ply daily on the two roads.

Their movement has come to a halt because of the directive. Important educational institutions including S P College, S P Higher Secondary School, Government Women’s College, and Kothibagh Girls Higher Secondary School besides some other schools are located on the Moulana Azad Road side or its vicinity or in the vicinity of Residency Road.