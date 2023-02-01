Provide better street lighting

Street lighting continues to get affected in Srinagar city during the scheduled and unscheduled power cuts. In absence of dedicated power supply to the street lights the areas plunge into darkness whenever there is a power cut.

Despite strong public demand to have dedicated power supply for the street lights, no step has been taken in this direction. It is not only the non-supply of dedicated power supply, large number of street lights are defunct also.

The local residents say that the defunct lights are not being repaired. Even as the matter was brought into the notice of concerned authorities several times, nothing was done.