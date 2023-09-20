Provide proper drainage system

Several areas in Srinagar city are without any drainage system and in several other areas the drainage system is not working properly. There is a need to provide a proper drainage system in the entire city and make the necessary repairs, wherever needed.
Because of the lack of drainage system, the roads get flooded due to rain water sometimes. The pedestrians face difficulty walking on such inundated roads. Even the vehicular traffic movement becomes difficult during heavy rains.
The residents keep on facing several other problems in absence of the drainage system. The drainage system must be speedily provided in the uncovered areas. There are also complaints of slow pace of work sometimes on drainage related projects.
This problem too needs to be taken care of. In some areas while the drainage pipes have been laid, the roads have not be repaired for months. This is hampering the vehicular traffic movement in these areas.
Providing the drainage system must be a well organised process and must be completed in time without making the local residents to suffer. There are also reports of the drainage system becoming defective in a number of areas, and not functioning effectively.
The pleas of the residents of such areas must also be heard and their grievances redressed. They have been facing the problems and their problems have to come to an end. Lot of development works are taking places under the Srinagar Smart City Project.
The projects are adding to the beauty of the city. While the development work is being carried at such an extensive level, providing the proper drainage system in entire city is also the need of the hour.
There are also reports of drainage related problems in some areas where the new drainage pipes have been laid this year.
The concerned authorities must see where the fault lies and the faults must be rectified at the earliest. During heavy rains there was such a problem in the Polo View area some time back.
The roads were inundated because of the rain water. The authorities said that there was no problem in the new pipes but an old pipe created some problem. They said the problem will be resolved.
It is being hoped that all such problems are solved elsewhere also and the residents of Srinagar city get the functional drainage system in all areas.