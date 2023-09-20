Provide proper drainage system

Several areas in Srinagar city are without any drainage system and in several other areas the drainage system is not working properly. There is a need to provide a proper drainage system in the entire city and make the necessary repairs, wherever needed.

Because of the lack of drainage system, the roads get flooded due to rain water sometimes. The pedestrians face difficulty walking on such inundated roads. Even the vehicular traffic movement becomes difficult during heavy rains.

The residents keep on facing several other problems in absence of the drainage system. The drainage system must be speedily provided in the uncovered areas. There are also complaints of slow pace of work sometimes on drainage related projects.

This problem too needs to be taken care of. In some areas while the drainage pipes have been laid, the roads have not be repaired for months. This is hampering the vehicular traffic movement in these areas.