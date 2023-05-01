The authorities must immediately provide proper medical facilities wherever needed. While there has been tremendous progress in the medical field, showing positive results, but there are still some places where such facilities are lacking.

Be it shortage of medical staff or shortage of infrastructure or non-availability of medicines, such problems need immediate solutions. Such complaints are particularly pouring in from rural areas.

There is shortage of doctors and para- medical staff in some health centres, and at some other hospitals the facilities for various tests are not available. The people in these areas have to go to other places for treatment and are unable to get treated in their villages even as the hospital buildings are there.