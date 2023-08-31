Provider of the World

It is indeed an attribute of Allah (SwT) that He provides for all He creates, the divine mechanism ensures that whatever gets created is adequately provided for, whatever might be needed for sustenance, as stands noted in a Holy Verse in Quran:

‘’Many are the creatures that do not carry their own sustenance. It is God who feeds them and you: He is the All-bearer, the All-knower’’ (29:60)

The special message of the Holy Verse is that it declares how Divine Omnipotence reaches out to creatures unable to provide for themselves. The fact is well-known that there are hundreds of thousands of plant species on earth, and more than a million species of animals.

These organisms have all been consuming food for millions of years in order to survive. In many cases an organism feeds on another species.