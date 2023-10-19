Provider of the World

"The Provider’’ an attribute of Allah (SwT) is noted in following verse:
‘’Many are the creatures that do not carry their own sustenance. It is God who feeds both them and you: He is the All-bearer, the All-knower’’ (29:60)
The special message of this verse is that it declares how Divine Omnipresence and Omnipotence reaches out to creatures unable to provide for themselves.
It is a known fact that there are hundreds of thousands of plant species on earth, and more than a million species of animals. These organisms have been consuming food for million s of years, in order to survive. In many cases an organism feeds on another species.
The subject of food chains among organisms, a gift of nature, is truly amazing. The question arises—how if organisms feed on each other, can so many creatures survive on earth? Why don’t the strong and the fittest exterminate all other species? The fact stays however that each organism continues its line and does not disappear, no matter how weak it is.
It is the ‘Provider’ that ensures its substance. Nevertheless, there are certain exceptions that are the outcome of special circumstances, and have nothing to do with the food chain.
God has imposed such a qualitative balance on organisms that no species can develop beyond the limits ordained by Almighty Allah (SwT). It is established by the command of nature which creature is going to consume how much.
The computation, which boggles the mind and imagination, is a manifestation of God’s attribute of ‘The Provider’.
This is why God constantly reminds the non-believers of the meaning of ‘The Provider’ attribute in Holy Quran, wherein the handiwork of ‘Divine Order’ vis-à-vis the sustenance of organisms is manifested beyond a shade of doubt.