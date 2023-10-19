Provider of the World

"The Provider’’ an attribute of Allah (SwT) is noted in following verse:

‘’Many are the creatures that do not carry their own sustenance. It is God who feeds both them and you: He is the All-bearer, the All-knower’’ (29:60)

The special message of this verse is that it declares how Divine Omnipresence and Omnipotence reaches out to creatures unable to provide for themselves.

It is a known fact that there are hundreds of thousands of plant species on earth, and more than a million species of animals. These organisms have been consuming food for million s of years, in order to survive. In many cases an organism feeds on another species.