Preparations should be made well in advance by the authorities this time to deal with the problem of non-availability of public transport in Srinagar city during evening hours in autumn and winter.

As the days become shorter and weather conditions change, the public transport starts disappearing from the roads as the evening approaches. There is shortage of mini buses, sumos, and auto-rickshaws on roads during that time.

On most routes, the mini buses and sumos stop plying in evening and the auto-rickshaws over-charge. Under these conditions the commuters suffer badly. A vast majority of people travel in public transport. They face problems due to non-availability of the facility. Every year this problem re-occurs during autumn and winter.