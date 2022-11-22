Pulhoer: Our Traditional Footwear

Writing about anonymous sufi saints of Kashmir is my interest. Recently, I visited the shrine of Hazrat Qadir Saeb Hiri (RA), a towering sufi saint of his times. I came across an old man there who was wearing a traditional grass sleeper; called a “pulhoer” in Kashmiri language.

Probably the man is making these traditional Kashmiri chappals for his own use. While I was keenly observing this unique footwear, the man smiled and gifted me one pair.

I wore it and felt amazed. The beauty of this unique pulhoer prompted me to write this column. I felt, it is something that deem to be our heritage. The fascinating advantage of the “pulhoer’ is that it does not slip, neither on mud nor on ice. Hence was very comfortable with ancient life style.

Pulhoer variously spelled pulhoor or pulhor, is an ancient traditional straw footwear of Kashmir, bearing similarities with chappal, sandals or slippers.