Pulwama: Know Your Valley

The name Pulwama outside the valley is perceived as a violent and conflict zone. The main reason behind it being the national and international news of a suicide attack, an explosive laden vehicle rammed into a bus which was a part of a CRP convoy on 14th February 2019.

It led to the death on the spot of 40 soldiers on the national highway near Awantipora in Pulwama district.

The district was also in news when Burhan Wani of Hizbul Mujahedeen was killed in 2016. He also belonged to Tral, a part of Pulwama district.

The actual name of what is called Pulwama today as per the records was Panwangam.

A place comprising four villages: Malikpora, Dangerapora, Chatpora and Dalipora. Panwangam changed to a shorter name Pulgam and subsequently Pulwama.