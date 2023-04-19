Purpose of Eid ul Fitr

In order to render one's money sacred and pure, it is also advised that each affluent person contributes 2.5% of his total saving for the benefit of the underprivileged, the rehabilitation of orphans, and the needy. The Holy Book also states that giving alms will protect a person from punishment after death.

Alms will stick by him and ward off the wrathful angels. This means that the month of Ramadhan includes an orientation programme to prepare us for the remainder of the year.

Overall, Ramadan is the perfect time to renew what we believe, establish discipline, do good and moral activities, and make peace with our relatives in order to live a full and successful life in the following year.

Finally, why did we fast?

We all believe that death is not the end of the world, but rather a means of getting from one location to another. Only good deeds will accompany us when we die and are buried. Prayer, fasting, and learning the Qur'an are the actions that will become our protectors and healers in the future.

Since we are still alive today, we have the chance to direct our own course. No matter how many strong leaders, such as Noshirwan, Alexander, Nimrod, and Pharaoh, there have been throughout history, none has been able to escape the clutches of death. Even those who are cunning, clever, intelligent, and wealthy will not be able to survive for ever.

So it is better that we worship God Almighty as that is what we were made for.