Purpose of Eid ul Fitr

The Eid festival is one of the most important events that Muslims observe. The first Eid, Eid Ul Fitr, is associated with sympathy, kindness, and empathy for orphans, widows, the needy, the sick, and the disabled. This Eid's idea is to make others happy.
It is not about preparing a variety of dishes at home while disregarding people who crave for food, because they do not have grains at home. It is mandatory to reach out to every needy individual in and around our area before Eid.
Giving charity is done to purify oneself from the filth of negligence. This month brings us prizes, benefits, and opportunities. We are eligible for prizes, blessings, and special favours from the Almighty God throughout this month. The range of rewards increases by a factor of ten up to seventy.
In order to render one's money sacred and pure, it is also advised that each affluent person contributes 2.5% of his total saving for the benefit of the underprivileged, the rehabilitation of orphans, and the needy. The Holy Book also states that giving alms will protect a person from punishment after death.
Alms will stick by him and ward off the wrathful angels. This means that the month of Ramadhan includes an orientation programme to prepare us for the remainder of the year.
Overall, Ramadan is the perfect time to renew what we believe, establish discipline, do good and moral activities, and make peace with our relatives in order to live a full and successful life in the following year.
Finally, why did we fast?
We all believe that death is not the end of the world, but rather a means of getting from one location to another. Only good deeds will accompany us when we die and are buried. Prayer, fasting, and learning the Qur'an are the actions that will become our protectors and healers in the future.
Since we are still alive today, we have the chance to direct our own course. No matter how many strong leaders, such as Noshirwan, Alexander, Nimrod, and Pharaoh, there have been throughout history, none has been able to escape the clutches of death. Even those who are cunning, clever, intelligent, and wealthy will not be able to survive for ever.
So it is better that we worship God Almighty as that is what we were made for.
The major goal of the fasting month is to stay on track and avoid deviating from the path. Protect oneself from shirk – ascribing partners to Allah - by adhering to the Sunnah. Establish a practice of prayers and kindness. Be courteous to others, have excellent manners, and perform good deeds. Encourage mutual brotherhood.
At the end of Ramadhan, we pledge to obey the divine precepts and refrain from doing evil. Violations of natural laws will lead to nothing but hellfire. Let us be humble and generous. Generosity is a great value that has a significant impact on our lives. The Eid celebration is incomplete until we include the poor in our celebration.
Remember that alms should only be given to those who truly deserve them. The first category to pay attention to is relatives, followed by neighbors; others come into the third category. As a result, the first group should be prioritized, followed by the rest. You cannot spend zakah on unknown beggars or anyone who claims to be entitled to it. It is preferable to identify deserving individuals and provide them with the resources they need. Don't share or promote your contributions on social media. Maintain secrecy and confidentiality.
