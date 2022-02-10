Pushing Economic Rebound

The agriculture sector is steadily doing well. It has recorded positive growth of 3.4 percent and its share in GDP has moved up to 19.19 percent in 2020-21 against 17.8 percent 2019-20.

Unlike agriculture, industrial growth has remained somewhat abysmal. The household savings have registered a jump from 7 percent to 21.4 percent in 2021-22. The autonomous public investment growth is appreciable, whereas private investment sentiment will still be damp for 2021-22.

Nonetheless, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has recorded the highest ever flow of US $ 81.72 in 2021 which is somewhat 10 percent more than the last year. Similarly, exports have gone up corresponding to imports in many domains.