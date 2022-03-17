Putin’s lost war in Ukraine

Ruble, the Russian currency plummets against the dollar. It has seen a 30% loss in value. It sank in offshore trade. Banks are going cashless. Reuters reported that the purchasing power of Russians is steadily dwindling.

They are now hoarding electronic items as they fear that the worst is yet to come. Russian citizens have started to feel the heat of western sanctions. Thousands of them are not getting regular salaries. Black marketing and inflation are rising.

Morgan Stanley, the financial services firm, has warned of Venezuela-style default. As bond prices fall, recession in the nation looms and various payment restrictions pile up after it invaded Ukraine.

The cost of war is costing too much to Russia. Western businesses are shutting down. Russia has been isolated. Surprisingly, On March 11, even China refused aircraft parts deliveries to Russia.