QUAD: Checkmating China

Perceiving China as a security threat in the Indo-Pacific region, QUAD – Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprising India, US, Japan, and Australia has come out with a dual policy of infrastructural push of $50 billion, aimed at countering China’s Belt and Road initiative (BRI) and checkmating Dragon’s debt-trap diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Global terror funding on the radar

India has got every reason to draw satisfaction from the Quad unanimously denouncing the use of the terrorist proxies and emphasising the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks.

Quad members reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks including the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks, a direct hint to Pakistan.

Quad has also shown commitment to anti-money-laundering and combating the financing of terror groups which applies to Pakistan as it has been placed on the Grey List by the Financial Action Taskforce (FATF).