Quaternary sector and economic development

Economic geography is a branch of human geography which takes account of the economic activities and its determinants. It has four components or branches: primary sector, secondary sector, tertiary sector, and quaternary sector.

As far as the quaternary sector is concerned, it comprises all those activities that are knowledge based such as technical skills, administrative skills, research and development, division of labour, and specialization or practicing specialized knowledge.

The quaternary sector has a special place in contemporary times. It takes account of specialized activities in the knowledge sector or knowledge based economy. We know every economy has three fundamental sectors: primary, secondary, and tertiary sector.

There is complementarity of tasks among these sectors (both input and output complementarity). Better the interface and tuning among these sectors, better the growth and development prospects and vice versa.

It is important to remember that with every passing day, another important sector is developing viz. 'Knowledge sector'. Quaternary sector is an essential constituent of knowledge sector and therefore a sine-qua-non for economic development.

Quaternary sector is an essential part of Economic Geography in general and New Economic Geography in particular. It helps in the development of Economic Spatial Structure which promotes spatial economic development.

It is very important to analyse the characteristics of quaternary sector in order to analyse the characteristics of Economic Geography and New Economic Geography.