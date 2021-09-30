Questions about Democracy

The Princely States followed a different path. They were under no obligation to follow in the footsteps of British India. In J&K the Maharaja had to be dragged into conceding an elected legislative assembly, the Praja Sabha, as a result of the Glancy Commission. Sheikh Abdullah and his Muslim Conference won 14 of the 21 Muslim seats in 1934 and all 19 elected seats in 1938. The Maharaja eventually allowed a Ministry to be formed after WW 2 but it was not successful.

This brief recount highlights two aspects of democracy in India. First, local bodies are democratic but do not enable representative government. Second, election to Provincial (or State) and Federal Assemblies are the basis for democratic governance, not elections to Panchayats. And that is true of Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Field Marshall Ayub Khan tried to fob off democratic aspirations of Pakistani with something similar in the early sixties. He set up a system called ‘basic democracy’. It comprised elected urban and rural councils concerned with issues of local governance and grassroots development as a substitute for real democratic governance. The ploy did not work there, and, surely, our own administrators are too wise to think that it can be anything but a ploy in J&K.

It is over 3 years now since J&K had a popular government. Once before, in the nineties the State was under Central Rule, for 7 years almost. Then the excuse was that since the elected assembly had been dissolved by Jagmohan, and new assembly could not be elected because of militancy, there was no alternative to unrepresentative government. This time around no such justification is available. If democracy is absent, it is by intent.

The Election Commission of India had no difficulty in holding elections for Panchayats and District Boards, and for Parliament. Why did it not hold elections to the J&K Assembly along with the elections to Parliament in May 2019. Even after the reorganization of J&K and its conversion into a Union Territory an election to form a government was mandatory.