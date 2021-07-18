Qurbani: the sacrifice of Animals on Eid

Slaughter of animals

After purchasing the animals, they must be properly transported. Animals must be tied securely in the vehicle and plenty of bedding should be offered to them to ensure their comfort. Once the animals reach their destination, they should be given adequate rest before slaughter. Slaughtering animals without being rested after their transport from long distances has an adverse effect even on their meat quality because of exhaustion and stress. Moreover, it is an act of cruelty not to give proper rest to animals. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “If you kill, kill well, and if you slaughter, slaughter well. Let each of you sharpen his blade and let him spare suffering to the animal he slaughters”. The animals are obviously slaughtered by the Halal Method wherein the animal’s throat is cut by a sharp knife severing the carotid arteries, jugular veins and windpipe in a single swipe. Blood must be drained out of the carcass completely. An animal must not be slaughtered in front of another animal.

Cooking of meat

When an animal is slaughtered, after few hours of slaughter gradual toughening of meat occurs, known as rigor mortis (death stiffness). The rigor mortis gradually passes off on its own depending on temperature due to proteolytic enzyme activity. Either meat should be cooked before the onset of rigor or the rigor must be allowed to pass away (ageing of meat). Ageing of meat increases its flavor and juiciness. Prior to cooking meat can be tenderized either mechanically, or by marinating or by use of certain enzymes. One of the popular methods of consuming meat is by roasting it. As there is no use of oil in roasting it can be beneficial for obese patients. Muscles are ideal for making barbecues and the meat can be marinated prior to its roasting by immersing it in an acidic solution of lemon or vinegar together with spices. Marination of meat prior to its roasting increases its flavor and also makes meat softer and more palatable.

Preservation of meat

Slaughter of animals should be done in a hygienic way and it must be ensured that there is no contamination of meat. The meat of sacrificial animals should be distributed among the relatives, neighbors and needy and the rest of the meat meant for personal consumption should be preserved properly for its future use and one of the most popular methods is by storing meat at a low temperature. The difference between refrigeration and freezing must be noted. Whereas refrigeration temperature is around 4 degree Celsius, the temperature of freezing is minus 18 degree Celsius. Under refrigeration, meat can be preserved only for few days but in freezer it can be stored for several weeks. If fresh meat (pre-rigor meat) is frozen, an undesirable phenomenon of cold shortening occurs. Therefore meat shouldn’t be immediately frozen after slaughter of animal. Using appropriate packaging such as freezer bags and plastic containers prevents “freezer burn” in meat. Make sure that frozen meat is completely thawed before cooking. Meat that has been frozen and thawed should never be refrozen.