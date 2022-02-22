Radio journalism, and the element of trust

In the world of journalism, a practice of gathering, assessing, creating, and presenting news and information to the general public, there is decline in trust.

A lot of misinformation and fake news have become the order of the day as a breed of so-called journalists have been misusing the power of the Internet and social media by posting malicious and misleading information to grab attention.

During the course of this flood of misinformation, the factual content gets lost. Today, it’s hard for people to trust the news and other information they receive now and then. And the bad thing is that the medium of carrying these unreliable news reports and unverified information has lost the trust of people.