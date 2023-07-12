Raging waters and collapsing bridges

Floods and manmade natural disasters have once again wreaked havoc in northern India, leaving a trail of destruction and loss of life. At least 50 people have lost their lives due to heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides.

The worst affected areas include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The intense rainfall has led to the demolition of buildings, the collapse of bridges, the sweeping away of vehicles, and the breaching of dams. The situation has been described as an "unimaginable scenario" resembling doomsday.

Thousands of people, including tourists, have been stranded in various locations, with disrupted road networks, power outages, and limited mobile connectivity.

The government, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and state Disaster Management Authorities have activated thousands of security forces and volunteers to assist those in need. However, the scale of the devastation remains immense.

Have we learnt the lessons from the past

This is not the first time that our country has faced such a calamity. The country has witnessed severe floods and landslides in various regions in recent years, leading to loss of life and extensive damage. Scientists attribute these extreme weather events to climate change, intensifying the monsoon season and disrupting rainfall patterns.

Climate scientists also suggest that the changing climate has resulted in prolonged dry periods followed by heavy rainfall events, causing floods. The vulnerability of mountainous regions like the Himalayan foothills and the Western Ghats has increased due to their exposure to heavy rains and landslides. In addition, human greed to cut trees and pave ways in the mountain areas to make their nests and luxury.

While these disasters have become an annual occurrence, the response from authorities and society at large often falls short. Immediate measures are taken to address the immediate aftermath, but long-term solutions and preventive measures are often neglected.

Political leaders and citizens must recognize the urgency of the situation and take proactive steps to combat climate change. Short-term thinking and reactive measures are insufficient to address the magnitude of the crisis. The consequences of inaction will be dire, impacting air quality, food security, water resources, and human life itself.