Rahi is aptly regarded as one of the greatest Kashmiri poets of the 20th century

BY SHEIKH MANZOOR AHMED

Prof Rehman Rahi, a poet extraordinaire, whose poetry left an everlasting impact on Kashmiri literature died in Srinagar early this morning after a brief illness.

The celebrated litterateur, who was conferred the highest literary award-Jnanpith-for introducing modernist ideas and views in literature, belonged to a league of great poets who made immense contributions to the development of new thought processes in Kashmir poetry.



Prof Rehman Rahi, 98 was spending a forlorn life after the death of his spouse a few years back, and it left a deep impact on his health. He remained confined to his home but glorified in the calm of his solitary life.

Even tough he became frail and weak due to his advanced age, a spark of poetic genius kindled in him. He needed a stick for support.

For Prof Rahi old age provided strength and he had shown the will to overcome all kinds of vicissitudes and illnesses. However, he remained disconnected from his literary friend circle and only a few of them visited him to know his well-being.

He virtually isolated himself.



While presenting him Jnanpith Award at a glittering ceremony in the Indian capital in 2008, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh described Prof Rafi as one of the pioneers of the modernist movement in literature and acknowledged his immense contribution to the growth of Indian literature.

He introduced ”stream of consciousness” as a narrative device and mode in his poems.

”Qaar Darya Salsabeel” poem is an effort by this great poet to depict a multitude of thoughts and feelings that pass through the mind of a human being. This presents events of everyday life of common men through the flow of thought like a stream.