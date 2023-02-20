Rahi was a unique personality

He was an impressive seminarist who took keen interest in organising seminars at Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch. He was a man of culture who took measures to cultivate and improve upon Pahari culture at Rajouri.

He was also a poet who composed in Pahari language beautiful poetry to enthral his fellow brethren in symposia. I remember one such symposium or Mushaira which was jointly organised by men of letters from Srinagar, Rajouri and Poonch at Peer Ki Gali, years ago on a sunny day in the lovely environs of mountains and meadows of Peer Ki Gali.

Nisar Rahi was representing the Rajouri delegation of the meet along with Farooq Muztar and Ahmad Shinash. As usual his poems in his sweet voice were quite enthralling to the audience.

Another such occasion which I remember about Nisar Rahi is his speech at Girls Higher Secondary School Shopian’s large ground to a large audience comprising the educated elite of the town – teachers, poets and students from college and school.

He spoke for about an hour on human values and the value of education worldwide In the modern age. He was a speaker, an orator, who would grip the audience in his beautiful Urdu.

The writer of these words had a long association with Nisar Rahi spread at his native village Dodason Bala In Rajouri where he happened to be on duty as headmaster High School Dodason Bala and also at Jammu where Rahi used to visit his son Mumtaz - a police officer in J&K police department.