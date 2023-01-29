Raise the standards

The government will have to take serious steps for raising the standard of education in government schools. In past, when there were hardly any private schools in villages, towns and most parts of Srinagar city, the government schools provided a strong foundation of education.

Because of that government schools produced large number of students who later excelled in different fields of life and contributed well for the over-all development of the society.

There was a strong bonding between the teachers and the students, and it resulted in remarkable results. Because of this honest and sincere bonding, the students used to have great regard and respect for their teachers and would work very hard to make them feel proud.