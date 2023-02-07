Raise the teaching standard for better results

Tuition and coaching centres have come up at a very fast pace across Kashmir. More centres are are adding to the already long list with the passage of time, and more students get admitted there.
This is because most parents wish that their kids excelled in the field of education and did extraordinary performance in various competitive examinations, being conducted for admission in various professional institutions.
However, a number of parents are not fully satisfied with the teaching standard in government and private schools.
They do not want their children to lag behind in education, or in competitive examinations.
The parents ensure that their kids are taught or coached in better tuition and coaching centres.
But do the tuition and coaching centres really come upto the expectations of the parents of the students. Most parents believe that performance in most centres is not upto the mark.
On the other hand the management of the centres says that getting better results also depend upon the hard-work of students.
They ask how can be the results be better if the students do not work hard. That is a valid point but raising the standard of teaching is not only important but also the responsibility of the management of the centres.
Some parents say the over-crowd in tuition and coaching centres is a problem.
Because of the over-crowd neither the teachers nor the students are able to focus properly. The lack of concentration affects both the teaching and learning process. There are also complaints that in several centers the services of better teachers are not utilised.
In some tuition and coaching centres the priority is given to only a couple of subjects. This badly affects the overall learning process of the students and the results are not also on expected lines. The management should hire better teachers for better results.
There are also complaints of lack of heating arrangements in large number of tuition centres. If the complaints are genuine, heating arrangements must be provided to the students.
They should not be made to shiver in freezing cold. Chillai Kalan is over but cold continues in February and early March.
In fact such arrangements should have been in place in every centre since the onset of winter. The management must not ignore this important requirement in winter and make immediate heating arrangements.
There is a need for drastic measures in the working of tuition and coaching centres for achieving the desired results.