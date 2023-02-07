Raise the teaching standard for better results

Tuition and coaching centres have come up at a very fast pace across Kashmir. More centres are are adding to the already long list with the passage of time, and more students get admitted there.

This is because most parents wish that their kids excelled in the field of education and did extraordinary performance in various competitive examinations, being conducted for admission in various professional institutions.

However, a number of parents are not fully satisfied with the teaching standard in government and private schools.

They do not want their children to lag behind in education, or in competitive examinations.

The parents ensure that their kids are taught or coached in better tuition and coaching centres.