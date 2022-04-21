Ramadan: permitted & the forbidden

What remains permitted and what is forbidden during the holy month of Ramadan stands, as ordained:
‘’Permitted to you on the night of the fasts, is the approach to your wives. They are your garments and ye are their garments. Allah knoweth what ye used to do secretly among yourselves: but He turned to you and forgave you; so now associate with them, and seek what Allah had ordained for you, and eat and drink, until the white thread of dawn appears to you distinct from its black thread, then complete your fast till the night appears, but do not associate with your wives while ye are in retreat in the mosques. Those are the limits (set by) Allah: approach not night thereto. Thus doth Allah make clear His Signs to men: that they may learn self-restraint’’ (2:187)
What is permitted and what is forbidden over specific periods of time is amply explained, and it accounts fully for the biological needs.
Men and women being garments to each other is a sweet analogy to describe the relationship devised by nature.
Garments fit the body, they show the persona, yet they hide what may not be seen. There cannot be a better analogy.
Men and women complement each other. They fill each other’s biological needs. Sex within legal limits should neither be a taboo, nor unduly advertised.
Until the white thread of dawn appears to you distinct from its black thread is taken to mean the appearance of firstly the white indefinable streak of light in the east; before the supervening of dark zone; which is ultimately followed by beautiful pinkish white zone clearly defined from the dark; after that the fast begins.
And, what is permitted during the intervening night remains forbidden till sunset. Retreat in the mosques refers to ‘I’tikaf’ which was the practice of Prophet (pbuh) during the last ten days of Ramadan; the practice is followed by ardent lovers of Prophet (Saw).