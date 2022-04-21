Ramadan: permitted & the forbidden

What remains permitted and what is forbidden during the holy month of Ramadan stands, as ordained:

‘’Permitted to you on the night of the fasts, is the approach to your wives. They are your garments and ye are their garments. Allah knoweth what ye used to do secretly among yourselves: but He turned to you and forgave you; so now associate with them, and seek what Allah had ordained for you, and eat and drink, until the white thread of dawn appears to you distinct from its black thread, then complete your fast till the night appears, but do not associate with your wives while ye are in retreat in the mosques. Those are the limits (set by) Allah: approach not night thereto. Thus doth Allah make clear His Signs to men: that they may learn self-restraint’’ (2:187)