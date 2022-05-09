Ramadhan ends, blessings don’t

Ramadhan in the true sense is a probationary training program that refreshes our faith and inculcates the spirit of humanity, generosity, modesty, and truthfulness.

It is a period that prepares us for devotion, charity-giving, and self-accountability. It also teaches us to forgive and restrain our desires. During this month every Muslim tries to get closer to God.

Is this month enough to get the favor of Allah?

No, it is not so. If anyone thinks so then it is a misunderstanding that should be addressed immediately. During this month we restrain ourselves from the unethical activities and try to shower mercies upon all creatures.

We don’t indulge in wrong actions because we deem it against our moral conduct. Most people try to abstain from a rough course of action.