Ramadhan of our times

Ramadhan for many has become a weight training month or simply a month to be silently gulped down as soon as possible. Yes many do redefine themselves and bring in piety. Very few benefit from this month in the real sense. Having said that what could possibly be the real benefit? It is in true sense being closer to self even before being closer to Almighty.

Self-control over physical needs and desires and not just food and sleep. The temptations to hate, react, argue, commit sins, and so on are under thorough check during this month than any other.

This month is itself created to hold the self under a magnifying glass, to cleanse every big and small weaknesses of self. This is the time for the reconfiguration of thoughts and desires.

Remember by the end of the month we train our body through regular fasting wherein we realise that our stomach is empty but not hungry anymore.