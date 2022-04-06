Ramadhan: The Blessed time

Allah says in Quran; “O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may (learn) self-restraint.” (Quran, 2, 183).

All months may be equal on a secular calendar, but on religious calendars, they are not. Some are more equal than others. And on the Muslim calendar, the entire month of Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Arabic lunar calendar, marks the most superior of all months.

It is a celebration of the descent of the word of God, the Quran; the holy book of Islam from heaven to the earth in the Night of Power or Night of Honor.

In Quran, Allah says that, “We have indeed revealed this (Message) in the Night of power. And what will explain to you what the night of power is? The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. Therein come down the angels and the Spirit by Allah’s permission, on every errand. Peace. This until the rise of Morn.” (Quran, 30, 97).