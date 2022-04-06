Ramadhan: The Blessed time

Allah says in Quran; “O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may (learn) self-restraint.” (Quran, 2, 183).
All months may be equal on a secular calendar, but on religious calendars, they are not. Some are more equal than others. And on the Muslim calendar, the entire month of Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Arabic lunar calendar, marks the most superior of all months.
It is a celebration of the descent of the word of God, the Quran; the holy book of Islam from heaven to the earth in the Night of Power or Night of Honor.
In Quran, Allah says that, “We have indeed revealed this (Message) in the Night of power. And what will explain to you what the night of power is? The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. Therein come down the angels and the Spirit by Allah’s permission, on every errand. Peace. This until the rise of Morn.” (Quran, 30, 97).
Fasting, observed from dawn to dusk is an essential tenant in Islam. This is the month when Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and other sensual pleasure from sunrise to sunset. Observing a fast means detaching yourself from your body and ego, and to obey the commands of God.
As we are in the blessed month of Ramadhan and the gates of Heaven are more open and wider than ever. Just as the Word of Allah descended down, the word of prayers and supplicants goes up, more effectively than any other time, and especially at the time of ‘Iftar’ (breaking of the fast).
It’s a month when Muslims give abundantly and mosques are lively – it’s seen as a blissful month for Muslims to keep up their systematic prayers and do more in solitary or in the congregation, including the extra congregational prayers ‘tarawiah’ at the night.
This month teaches us to remain observant in our dealings with others. It is the month of insaaf, justice, equality, sharing and caring. It is the time to introspect deep and care for those who are destitute. This holy month is full of divine blessings and rewards.
The sins of the fasting person are completely wiped away, and Islamic and Prophetic tradition holds that there are marvellous benefits for those who fast.
It is only through the act of abstaining from food and drinks during the daylight hours, that allows one to reflect upon the lives of the poor and hungry, who might be observing fast for more than months out of sheer poverty. It is the hunger and thirst that should motivate one to help relieve their suffering through charitable giving and work.
There is spiritual cleansing that comes with the fast of Ramadhan. Besides spiritual cleansing, fasting boosts your immunes system, clears your lungs, and in totality overhauls the entire body mechanism. Struggling a little to fast for the sake of God is the essence of one’s submission to His will. As narrated by the beloved Prophet (PBUH), God says: “Fasting is for Me, and I give the reward for it.”
Ramadhan is more than abstinence from food and drinks during the hours of daylight. It is a time for contemplation, devotion and remembrance of God, especially through the reading or recitation of the Quran.
Giving charity to the members of the community, to the poor and needy ones—especially on the last days of Ramadhan is also very important.
Concentrated self-reflection and better God-consciousness, during this holy month, is meant to pacify and suppress familiar misdeeds, such as telling lies, backbiting, holding grudges etc. This Ramadhan again gave us a chance to get together in mosques, worship places, and markets after two continuous Covid years.
This blessed month provides more time to certainly focus on the real purpose of life, and more time to read the Quran, learn and understand the meaning of the sacred verses, and memorize it as well.
It offers us chances to rid ourselves of wicked desires. It provides more time to get closer to Allah, and to keep up with prayers.
Author teaches English at GDC Dangiwacha.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.