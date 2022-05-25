Ramjas College of Delhi University

Apart from the regular students who lived in the Hostel and had their breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Hostel, another interesting person who used to occasionally come to the Hostel was a man called Atal Behari Vajpayee who was also from the city of Gwalior and knew Mrs Kaul before her marriage.

Sometimes Mr Atal Vajpayee used to come to the dining hall usually at lunch time and had his lunch along with us students. His visit was interesting since he used to relate many stories to us. He talked with gusto about his experiences as a budding political figure. He was also a good poet of Hindi language and had published some of his poems.

I should mention that Mr Atal Vajpayee subsequently became a member of the Indian Parliament and also became the Prime Minister of India in 1998 and later, also on the BJP (Bharathiya Janta Party) ticket which today is ruling in several Indian states. Mr Narendra Modi our present PM is also from the BJP party. Mr Atal was born on 25 December 1924 and when the TV puts some features of Christmas, they simultaneously have to refer to Mr Atal’s anniversary.

Another aspect — a negative one perhaps was that on Sundays or holidays, the regular hostellers could not have a second round of sweets since the kitchen people used to say that Mr Atal also loved kheer (sweet dish).