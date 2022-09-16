Ramsar List: What it means for JK and Country’s water bodies

BY TEHMEENA RIZVI

Environment is becoming the most trending topic on earth owing to visible damaging effects of climate change. Kashmir valley owing to its unique natural beauty has always been an environmentally fragile zone.

The topography of Kashmir and harsh terrain makes things complicated and brings to priority the efforts to safeguard key natural resources.

Kashmir has been a world known hub of beautiful water bodies and serene mountains.

Due to lack of awareness of people and inept governance in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, the successive State Governments had neglected Environment to hilt.

The result was obvious destruction of fragile zones and a jungle of constructions coming up over water bodies . But now we are seeing a renewed effort to safeguard the water bodies of Kashmir, which are key to our survival.

The biggest development that deserves all the appreciation is the cleanliness drive launched in all the major water bodies of Jammu and Kashmir, however, the most striking feature now is the more water bodies of Jammu and Kashmir entering into the prestigious Ramsar List.

Wetlands which have also been key to the ecosystem of Kashmir and have faced similar havoc like Water bodies, are also being given due attention in new look, and considered for ‘Ramsar Status’.