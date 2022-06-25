Ranil Wickremesinghe: Power of Vision

Two Kashmirs

At the time of writing this column the bad news is that Pakistani officials were not invited to offer ‘Chadar’ this time at the annual fair at the Baba Chamliyal shrine along international border in Samba district and no traditional exchange of ‘Shakkar/Sharbat’.

The annual fair saw about one lakh devotees on June 23, 2022 at the shrine site. Be that as it may addressing a rally at the launch of the Amritsar-Nankana sahib bus service on March 24, 2006 the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh said” borders cannot be redrawn but we can work towards making them just a line on the map.

The people on both sides of Line of Control should be able to move freely and trade with one another. I also envisage the two parts of Kashmir can with active encouragement of the governments of India and Pakistan work out a cooperative and consultative mechanism in solving problems of social and economic development of the region”.

From 2005 the LOC was opened for movement of divided families and later for trade. Since 2019 there is a reversal of confidence- building measures taken during the hey days of India- Pakistan peace process. New Delhi and Pakistan have exhausted the energy that pushed their engagement in the year 2000.Most of those Confidence building measures lie in ruins with connectivity at a 20-year low.

On the positive side, a happy augury is that 2003 ceasefire still holds on LOC and the international border.

During and after March 9,2022 accidental firing of a missile 100 Km inside Pakistan territory was also the occasion when two hostile nuclear neighbors have given the entire South Asia a real time determination of how neighbors can behave as rational states to prevent a crisis.

Modi government has spent lot of time to persuade Pak officials to ensure it could send 50,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistan. There are indications from both sides that some low hanging fruits can be plucked the moment a political go ahead is given by both sides.