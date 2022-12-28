Ranking of public health facilities

Few days back, the Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission released the ranking of government health facilities. According to officials, the ranking was done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record) and patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of November.

The ranking surely must have been done with an objective to further strengthen the healthcare in government health facilities of Jammu and Kashmir. But more solid steps are needed for strengthening the healthcare. Reports say that there is shortage of doctors in hospitals.

The doctors working in a number of hospitals are over-burdened due to heavy rush of patients. In such a scenario the patients too do not get the care, which they need. There is a requirement to appoint more doctors in under staffed government hospitals.