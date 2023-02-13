The rapidly melting glaciers in Kashmir is not a good sign on environmental front. Experts have been identifying some of the man made causes leading to retreating of glaciers.

There is a need to focus on these causes and minimise those to save the glaciers from further rapid melting. If it is not done well in time there can be serious problems as far as water availability is concerned.

The agricultural, horticulture and hydro power sectors too will be hit. Kashmir must not witness what several parts of Europe saw last year. The European parts witnessed worst drought in 500 year.