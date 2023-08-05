Ravaging Storm of Drug Addiction in Kashmir

In the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of Kashmir, a haunting reality looms large–Drug addiction has become a pervasive issue, casting a dark shadow over the region. Factors such as the region’s turbulent history, high unemployment rates and easy access to drugs have contributed to this crisis.

According to a recent report prepared by the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, there are nearly 13.50 lakh drug users in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report also reveals that around 1.68 lakh children in the age group of 10-17 years are among the drug users, consuming substances such as Cannabis, Opioids, Sedatives, Cocaine, Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS), inhalants and Hallucinogens. The most common form is intravenous heroin.

The consequences of drug addiction are devastating, with shattered lives and broken dreams becoming all too common. The devastating effects of drug addiction do not limit to the social structure of Kashmir; rather, it profoundly impacts the physical and mental health of the abusers. Experts warn that IV drug abusers face an elevated risk of contracting HIV/AIDS, heart diseases and TB.