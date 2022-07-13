Ray of hope rekindles in Kashmir!

"While the rest of country burns in communal fire, I see a ray of hope in Kashmir only……. ”, said Mahatma Gandhi in August 1947. It is our tragedy that today, recalling these words means inviting charge of blasphemy.

The unrelenting “nationalist” has not forgiven Mahatma for having uttered these words in the darkest days of 1947 when, comparatively, peace prevailed in Kashmir, whereas thousands of men/women perished elsewhere in the communal frenzy; ignited by partition of the sub continent.

Even after his death, long ago, Gandhi continues to draw flak from the so called nationalist for these observations which he made on the role of Kashmiri Muslims played in ensuring physical and material safety of the minorities living in Kashmir.